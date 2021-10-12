KCLR Live: It’s World Thrombosis Day tomorrow – Know more about Thrombosis

Dr. Azy Khalid, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist in University Hospital Waterford, and Rebecca Meighan speaks with KCLR Live about thrombosis.

Rebecca Meighan was aged 24 when diagnosed as spontaneous bilateral pulmonary embolisms (PE’s)– in hospital for about 2 weeks for treatment – panic attacks, shortness of breath, sent to St. Vincent’s – blood clots all over both lungs.

For more information on Thrombosis Ireland, go to www.thrombosis.ie. Thrombosis Ireland was set up in 2016 by Thrombosis patients to provide information and support to fellow Patients and their families. It is the only organisation in Ireland supporting blood clot patients and drawing attention to this neglected condition that is causing death and disability among our population.