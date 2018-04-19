KCLR Live – Launch of Roseann Brennans book “Mammy I dont want to die” in Langtons Kilkenny

Kilkenny hurling legend Henry Shefflin was on hand to help launch a book written by a local mother about the death of her young son in 2014.

Jake Brennan was six when he was hit by a car and died outside his home in Lintown.

His mother Roseann started the Jakes Legacy campaign following his death and suceeded in getting speed limits reduced in residential areas.

Her book Mammy I dont want to die was launched in Langtons last night.

Speaking to KCLR at the launch Henry Shefflin paid tribute to Roseann and Jake.

