John Masterson, E-Scooter lover joins us to encourage the responsible use of E-Scooters and he calls on the Government to clarify the rules with seemingly mixed messages coming from GardaĆ­ on whether a licence, tax and insurance is required to operate them.

Listeners are quick to share their opinions on the use and safety of the scooters in public, with many texters raising issues with their use on footpaths by adults and teenagers.