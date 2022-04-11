KCLR LIVE: Monday 11 April, 2022

On Monday’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

KCLR Live listeners have reported staggering wait times when trying to book their NCT appointment online.

Brenda Bolger from the Bolger School of Motoring tells us she has experienced the same issue with her NCT due to expire and the nearest appointment available in August.

Tim Butler from Kilkenny County Council updates us on the Kennyswell Road as HGVs are to be made one way.

Peter Daly, President of Retail Europe for Planet discusses the major job announcements for Kilkenny and beyond.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick and Cllr Will Paton join Eimear in studio to talk about housing ahead of the Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien’s visit to Kilkenny later this week.

Samantha Rawson from The Canine College answers your dog and puppy questions.

TD Kathleen Funhion discusses rules that will see school children who are out for more than 20 days in the academic year referred to Tusla.

