KCLR Live: Monday 11th January 2021

Catch up on this morning’s KCLR Live show

Presenter Edward Hayden begins with an interview with Minister for Education, Norma Foley, on the closure of schools and the provisions being provided for children with special needs and Leaving Certificate students

Maureen O’Sullivan is a nurse and mother to children with special needs, she talks about what it’s like for them that their school is closed and their routine disrupted and her struggles to provide for their needs

Let’s Big Up… Suzanne Harrington, Columnist with Irish Examiner calls for us to give ourselves and others a boost and to champion positive things that are happening in our lives.

Dr Bill Cuddihy, Chairperson of Cois Nore joins us to discuss the link between alcohol and cancer and gives us an update on how Cois Nore are doing in these times

Enda O’Doherty, Motivational Speaker gives us a pep talk on how to develop new habits

Liam McCabe, of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Team talks about the busy year they had in 2020 and calls for people to consider safety when embarking on a hill walk

Finally Philip Sheppard of Sheppard’s Auction House Durrow, on the portrait of Vicky Phelan made by artist Vincent Devine