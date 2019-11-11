KCLR Live: Monday 11th November 2019 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our topics today include:

St Luke’s Hospital have officially launched their new Integrated Community Midwifery Services for women in the Carlow & Kilkenny area. Clare Kennedy & Samantha White join Eimear to discuss the new service.

Parent Nicola Doyle joins Eimear to chat about a christmas shoe box appeal she has set up. Bosca Nollaig is a Christmas Campaign Nicola has set up to give something special to children who are experiencing poverty this Christmas.

