KCLR Live: Monday 12 October 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Cllr Fergal Brown and The Clink Hotel staff member Ellen Finn talk to Eimear about the controversial new marquee restaurant on Dublin Street in Carlow.

Dr Tadhg Crowley discusses health and Halloween, head lice and a circuit breaker lockdown.

Eimear talks to Catherine O’Donoghue, and her sister Maureen O’Hara who is living with dementia.

Suzanne Ford from Paulstown is still recovering from Covid which she contracted in May.

Derek Ryan chats about his new single ‘Wherever You’re Going’.



Part Two:

John McGuinness TD discusses Budget 2021, Covid lockdowns and the tension between Leo and Michael.

Colette Byrne, Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council chats about Kilkenny’s top IBAL marks and also Kilkenny Day.

Catherine O’Keeffe talks about World Menopause Day.