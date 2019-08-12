KCLR Live: Monday 12th August 2019 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments & texts.

John Keane, John Walsh & Ken McGuire discuss Cabin Fever. The competition involving a massive prize. All details for the competition are to revealed this Thursday!

Eimear chats to several people from the Ballyhale & Knockmoylan areas who’s children are without tickets for the school bus. The ongoing problem has been an issue for a number of years.

Eoin Larkin discusses the upcoming All-Ireland Final for both the Minor & Senior hurlers.

