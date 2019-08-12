KCLR Live: Monday 12th August 2019 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our topics today include:

Deputy Principal of Ormonde College of Further Education, John Kavanagh, joined Eimear to discuss Leaving Cert results & first round CAO offers. Principal of Tullow Community School, Paul Thornton, also gives some advice for parents ahead of the Leaving Cert students.

Farmers Tom Burke & Tom Stevenson speak to Eimear about the ongoing beef protests around the country. They have been demonstrating for the past two weeks in Hackettstown.

And finally, Valerie O’Sullivan, Nicola Moses & Mags Egan join Eimear to chat about the organisation which supports women in business. Network Ireland is a non-profit organisation and has many members across Kilkenny.

