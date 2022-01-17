KCLR LIVE: Monday 17 January, 2022

On Monday’s KCLR Live:

Micheal Cunningham, father of Ciara Campbell who was brutally murdered in 2007 expresses his hope that said the outpouring of grief and demand for action on social media in response to Ashling Murphy’s death will lead to change.

The €250,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Kilkenny this weekend. We chat to Therese Hanley of Kitty’s Cabin on the news.

Martin O’Brien, owner of The Mullichain Café in St. Mullins joins us to talk about the plans to extend local greenways potentially linking Dublin and Waterford.

Gearoid Keegan of the Tullamore Tribune shares an update on the murder investigation of Ashling Murphy.

Katie Molloy, Organiser of Castlecomer Remembrance Vigil for Ashling Murphy.

Dennis Ryan, Develop Tullow Association on the Memorial Service For Ashling Murphy that will take place at Brother Leo Park at 7 pm.

Samantha Rawson, The Canine College to answer all your doggie questions and queries.

Morgan O’Reilly gives us an update live from day one at the Australian Open.

Rose Wall, CEO of Community Law & Mediation tells us about free legal advice, mediation and advocacy available to communities or individuals through their services.

Sinead Fox, Social Prescribing Co-ordinator with Carlow Social Prescribing Service at St. Catherine’s Community Services talks about the use of a “social prescription” to help tackle isolation, loneliness and to provide social supports and services for people in the community.