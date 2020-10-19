KCLR Live: Monday 19 October 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Stephanie Rohan and Fr Willie Purcell talk about the case of Jo Jo Dullard, which has been upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan talks to us live from Carlow Town, where Gardaí are dealing with a serious assault.

Melanie Purcell tells us about her weigh loss journey to losing ten stone.

Alan O’ Reilly from Carlow Weather gives us the low down on the yellow weather warning, along with information about strong winds expected.

Part Two:

Political journalist Sean Defoe tells us what’s happening today with Covid restrictions.

Jim Mulhall talks about why the IFA is urging the Government to introduce legislation that would allow farmers to produce medicinal cannabis.

KCLR reporter Shauna McHugh asks people in Kilkenny what they think about childhood obesity rates.

Glenn Tector talks about pumpkin picking in Kells.