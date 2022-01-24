KCLR LIVE: Monday 24 January, 2022

On Monday’s KCLR Live:

Tributes are paid to Peadar Doyle and Gardaí appeal to the public for information as investigations into his death continue. We hear from Superintendent Aidan Brennan, Rory Healy of Healy’s Funeral Directors, Carlow who pays tribute to Mr Doyle and to Fr Paddy Byrne about insensitive tweets and jokes about the death.

Cllr Eamon Aylward describes news that Kilkenny County Council has received no funding to progress the development of the N24 and N25 as “a massive blow”.

Fr John Dunphy pays tribute to Peadar Doyle.

Dancing With The Stars, Edward Nolan talks about Last Night’s performance and Ethna Quirke tells us what it was like to be in the audience.

Samantha Rawson from The Canine College answers your questions and shares some practical tips to help you with problematic behaviour.

Marian Acerman, Centre Manager at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Philip Ireland, Philip Ireland Tyres talk about soaring electricity prices and the impact that is having on local business.

Ed Cahill from Tully’s Bar on the lifting of restrictions and the atmosphere in the bar over the weekend.

