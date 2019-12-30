KCLR Live : Monday 30th December 2019 (Part 1)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today included:

John Edward Nolan and Mary Kennedy ahead of this years Dancing with the Stars, Journalist Ralph Riegel on the body that was found in Cork, Chubby Brennan and Crew from the Annual Castlecomer Wellie Race, Mick Hanley ahead of the Mental Health Gig in the Set Theatre on January 3rd and lots lots more….