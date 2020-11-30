KCLR Live: Monday 30th November 2020

On the show today retail shops, closed up till now, reopen tomorrow and we chat up with Margaret Harkin, Goods Kilkenny and later in the show to Andrea Lyons of Peaches Boutique Kilkenny while Stephen Bowes, Global Practice Director for Data Management and Security Technologies with BSI, gives some sound advice on things to be aware of when shopping online. Bishop of Ossory Dermot Farrell on the recommencement of masses. The habits of crows are observed by Eimear Ni Bhraonain and caller to the show, Pauline Morris and singer songwriter Derek Ryan talks about his new music. Librarians John Shortall and Dorothy O’Reilly on Library Week and finally Eddie Doyle, Potato Grower in Mooncoin reacts to the potential chipping potato shortage if UK imports are banned and sees it as an opportunity for Irish potato growers