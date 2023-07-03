KCLR LIVE: Monday 3rd July, 2023

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Ciaran Dunphy from DNG Ella Dunphy on Kilkenny’s soaring rental prices. Jennifer Murnane O’Connor on €34000 funding on the way for Carlow for forestry parks and walking trails. Milk prices are coming down, we find out what that means for consumers and farmers. Samantha Rawson joins Brian in studio to answer your canine questions. Parent Line CEO Aileen Hickey shares five things parents need to know this summer. Andrew Webb, Chief Economist With Grant Thornton says skill shortages facing all sectors and advice for companies can to do combat hiring challenges.