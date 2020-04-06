KCLR Live: Monday 6th April 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today….

Kilkenny’s Mobstar boss Brendan Morrissey was on with comedian Jason Byrne to talk about an online talent competition and their plans to develop an online comedy gigs this summer which may delight Cats Laugh fans.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answered your medical questions, while Chief Supt Dominic Hayes updated us on how Gardaí are handling the Covid19 crisis.

We’ve got more badly behaved buzzards! Local runner Joe Nolan was attacked by one in Leighlinbridge, while Pat Durkin of the Kilkenny Bird Watch Ireland told us what drives the birds attack and how we can prevent it.

We heard from Mary Walshe, a medical professional from Carlow who came out of retirement to lead the new City West isolation facility, while Kilkenny native Sarah O’Neill told us about her month in lockdown in Chicago.

We also have Catherine-Ann Cullen, the poet in residence with Poetry Ireland, who will recite a poem with a local connection.

PART ONE



PART TWO

