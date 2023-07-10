KCLR LIVE: Monday,10th July, 2023

Today on KCLR Live with Brian Redmond:

Rising property prices in Carlow; Joanne Geary, Managing Director of My Home.ie tells KCLR Live that prices have risen by €1000 this quarter.

Planning permission has been sought for a Carlow site. Fintan Phelan, Deputy Chair Of The Carlow County Council discusses plans to demolish existing structures on the site and build four apartment blocks containing 39 residential apartments. Political correspondent, Sean Defoe updates on Kevin Bankhust’s decision to stand down the executive board.

The Fibre Broadband rollout to expand across Carlow, Adam Ledwith, Media Manager with NBI on what that means for Carlow residents.

Samaritans are coming to Carlow. Colette Shannon, Carlow Samaritans joins Brian to discuss the opening of a Calow brand on July 15th.