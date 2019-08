Monday 12th August

John Drennan speaks to Eimear Ní Bhraonáin about the number of children left without tickets for the school buses.

Nine children in Ballyhale & Knockmoylan area are without bus tickets.

John told Eimear the issue has been ongoing for several years & was brought to the attention at a cabinet meeting but was overlooked.

Other local parents spoke to Eimear about the issue & the effect it is having on them.

