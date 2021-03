Finance Minster Paschal Donohoe joins Eimear on KCLR Live to address how the nation is feeling after the latest announcement from the Taoiseach yesterday.

The Minister answers questions on the vaccine rollout and the fact that children have outgrown their shoes and children’s footwear is not considered essential. He also addresses the controversy over teachers and Gardai being downgraded when it comes to vaccinating them as a priority.