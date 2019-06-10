KCLR Live : Reaction to Kilkenny County Council Ban on Media

Monday 10th June 2019

Kilkenny County Council has voted to keep the media including KCLR and the general public out of their policy meetings.

However, after a discussion on KCLR Live this morning, it seems there is potential to reverse the ban.

Nineteen elected members voted in favour of the proposal that would stop the media and the public from attending Strategic Policiy Committee meetings.

It was thought that the motion could not be voted on again for six months.

However, a former Council Chairman Pat Crotty told KCLR this is not the case.

Listen back to the full discussion below: