KCLR Live : Sons Shock as Mum’s Killer Given Day Release in Kilkenny This Weekend

If a convicted murderer never admits to the offence or shows no remorse why are these rewards and concessions being granted.That question is being posed by the family of Christine Quinn who was murdered in her home in Kilkenny in 2002.Her killer Mark Costigan has been granted day release from prison this weekend but Ronan only found out about it yesterday.They are asking people to appeal this to the Justice Minister on behalf of him and other families.

Ronan and Jason Quinn joined Eimear Ní Bhroanáin in studio listen back to their interview below