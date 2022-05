Niamh Broderick, Principal at St Leo’s College Carlow says all are welcome to a Table Quiz at the Seven Oaks Hotel Thursday at 8 pm.

All funds raised will go towards a much-needed school bus to ferry students to competitions, events and more. A table of 4 will cost €40 and pre-booking is not required.

The college is also calling for donations of old uniforms, school shoes, school books and stationery for new Ukrainian students arriving at the school.

