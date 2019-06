Thursday 6th June 2019

Dorothee, Siobháin and Michael from The Watergarden in Thomastown spoke to Eimear Ní Bhraonáin today on KCLR Live.

The Centre is celebrating twenty-six years by holding an ‘Ability Day’. It invites local businesses to the gardens to connect with the workers and explore opportunities.

The centre opened it’s gardens in 1993 and has since been providing meaningful work for adults with special needs.