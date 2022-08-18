KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 18th August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

A property in Kilkenny city is being advertised for rent, when in fact somebody lives there. Cllr Andrew McGuinness uncovered this rental scam recently.

Eddie Scally, Manager of Gowran Festival of Speed, says the event is cancelled due to last-minute insurance complications.

School Bus Crisis: Caroline Rooney, owner of Jeutonic Bridal Wear and a mother of two sons in secondary school, on his son being rejected a seat in the school bus a week before school starts. Cllr Denis Hynes tells us about the meeting last night to chat with affected families. According to Cllr Will Patton, the crisis also affected Tullow pupils.

Dr. Mary O’Kane, Author of Perfectly Imperfect Parenting, chats with us about how to prepare kids on their first day back to school.

Sinead Burke tells us about the aftermath of the assault that happened in Kilkenny City.

Volunteer Mary Dunne Whelan and Juliet O’Shea of Duiske Glass tell us about the launch of the Graiguenamanagh Town of Books Festival.

Robbie Dowling takes us on a trip down to memory lane with snippets from the podcast “Hurling and Us”.

National Heritage Week: Lorcan Scott, Wildlife Officer with the Heritage Council, chats to us about the BioBlitz at Castlecomer Discovery Park on the 19th-20th August, Stephen Boyle of Birdwatch Carlow is hosting a walk at Kilbrannish Forest on Sunday, 21st August.

Fr Paddy Byrne on giving women equality in the church.

Daithi Kidd, Carlow Triclub Chairperson, and Club Secretary Mary Shirley, chats to us about triathlons and how it’s accessible to all.