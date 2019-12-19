KCLR Live : Thursday 19th December 2019 (Part 2)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today included:

Mayor Martin Brett who wanted to wish all the listeners a very Merry Christmas, Anne Neary from Ryelands House dropped in with her Christmas Turkey Recipe, Frank Dunne Assistant Chief Fire Officer with the Kilkenny Fire Service dropped in with some helpful tips for fire safety over the Christmas period and lots lots more…..