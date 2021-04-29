KCLR LIVE: Thursday 29 April, 2021

On Thursday’s KCLR LIVE:

We hear from Shane Phelan, Legal Affairs Editor with the Irish Independent has the latest on the emerging financial irregularities at charity Bothar following “significant admissions” by David Moloney, former CEO about misapporpriated funds.

Following Wednesday’s success in Punchestown, Willie Mullins chats to Eimear about conditions and his high hopes for Energumene .

Dr Tadhg Crowley talks us through the challenges as the country is set to ease restrictions and he answers listeners questions.

Part of the KCLR Live Sex and Relationships segment, we hear from Psychotherapist Ruth Crean who facilitates polyamory support groups.

Anglers tell us about how fish are having difficulties getting through the fish pass at Lacken.

Finally, Anne Neary shares a recipe for baby cheese and sun-dried tomato scones.