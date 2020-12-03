KCLR Live: Thursday 3rd November, 2020

The Government has been accused of treating student nurses and midwives who prop up the health services like “skivvies” and “slave labour”. We ask how our TD’s voted and talk to student nurse Pauric Cody from Carlow, who worked on a Covid ward and Labour Cllr. Denis Hynes who says the situation is outrageous.

Ian Coulter, President of Kilkenny Rotary Club tells us about the importance of the Kilkenny Remembrance Tree in supporting the work of the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Minister of State for Overseas Development and the Diaspora talks about what it means to be Irish at Christmas.

Our “Enough is Enough” – Stop Domestic Abuse 16 day awareness campaign continues, with the focus on encouraging the development of healthy relationships in young people. Mairead Cody, Youth Worker with Carlow Regional Youth Services and Kendra Seale, Project Worker with Barnardos, have some great advice.

South Kilkenny Councillor’s once again voice fears over a proposed extension to the Waterford boundary.