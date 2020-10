Local businessman and hurler TJ Reid has been telling KCLR Live that he’s not a fan of the Level Five restrictions.

Almost 35,000 people have signed a petition calling for gyms to stay open during lockdown because it would help people escape from Covid-19 and be good for mental health.

TJ runs a gym at Cillin Hill in Kilkenny and says that despite doing their best to meet all of the requirements to date, they’ve not seen the return.