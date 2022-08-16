KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 16th August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Thunder, lightning and torrential rain badly affected which local areas last night? We get an update from Director of Services Tim Butler of Kilkenny County Council, Carlow Weather Alan O’Reilly, and Colin Rea of Rea’s Bagenalstown on this.

James Lakes, Environmental Patrol Officer with Carlow County Council, updates us on the clean-up from Borris Fair.

Travel Expert Eoghan Corry chats to us about Dublin Airport’s situation on arrival times, bag check-ins and more.

Prices inflate but goods shrink. Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services looks at a typical supermarket basket and we have discovered some remarkable facts such as how the price of ketchup has soared by almost a third!

Sandra Nolan, the owner of PrettyMess.ie, bears good news as she will be opening her physical shop on Mill Street in Tullow.

John McGuinness TD chats about the local Kilkenny attraction, Dunmore Cave, which has been closed since March 2020. Frank Kavanagh also gives us a piece of information on this attraction’s closure.

As Heritage Week continues, Helena McAteer, a guild member of Rathanna ICA and a member of Borris Lace Designers, chats to us about the “Rathanna NS – Memories of our School Days” project. John Lusby of Birdwatch Ireland also tells us an overview of the successful Kilkenny Barn Owl Audit results.

Eva Milka of Escargot Ireland tells us about Ireland’s first snail farm and the only Research and Development Centre for the production of escargots.