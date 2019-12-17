KCLR Live : Tuesday 17th December 2019 (Part 1)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our topics today include:

Caroline O’Toole chatting about her Daughter “Princess Amira” and Cllr VeraLouise Behan, Pat Kirwan and Denis Ryan from Develop Tullow Association, Orla Curry Physical Therapist, Robin Johnson from Johnson Tailors, Linda Smyth from Garden Haven Florist and lots lots more…