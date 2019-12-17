KCLR Live : Tuesday 17th December 2019 (Part 2)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our topics today include:

Helen Kavanagh from Tullow Museum, Jackie Corry from Tullow Credit Union, Cllr Will Paton and Mary Walsh from Tullow Tiday Towns, Helen and Lorraine Demetriou from Thrive Cafe and TD PAt Deering and lots lots more.