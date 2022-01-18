KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 18 January, 2022

Tuesday on KCLR LIVE:

Tributes to Ashling Murphy who’s Requiem Mass took place at St. Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus At 11 am.

David Cullinane, Waterford TD, Sinn Fein party spokesperson on Health speaks to KCLR Live about concerns about the future of Rescue 117, the South-East air rescue services.

Tom Parlon, Director General, Construction Industry Federation explains why construction costs are soaring and how those trends are set to continue into 2022.

We speak to Bishop Denis Nulty about yesterday’s announcement that the Capuchin Friary on Dublin Street, Carlow is set to close after 44 years.

Brendan Brophy And Joe Campbell share their suggestions for the preservation of the Lime Kiln at the Greencore former Sugar Beet Factory site in Carlow.

Cllr. Fergal Browne continues the discussion on the former Sugar Beet site. Also up for discussion are Hanover Park, Ballinakelly Woods, an update on the Carlow Court House Railings and to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services is asking “who wants to be a millionaire?” as we look at Ireland’s biggest Lotto win and what to do if you find yourself winning big.