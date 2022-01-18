KCLR LIVE: Concerns over future of South-East air rescue services

David Cullinane, Waterford TD and Sinn Fein party spokesperson on Health spoke to KCLR Live about concerns about the future of Rescue 117 ahead of a cross-party meeting today at 11 am.

Based in Waterford, Resue 117 provides air support to the Irish Coast Guard and provides rescue helicopter service for the southeast coast and beyond.

A new contract for the provision of aviation services for the Irish Coast Guard has been tendered and fears the contract may not provide for the Waterford base are being raised at today’s meeting.

Listen back below for full details.