Today on KCLR LIVE:

Irish Sun Crime Editor, Stephen Breen has the latest on Catriona Carey’s arrest and the Gerry “The Monk” Hutch verdict.

We find out about Electric Charging Points without electricity, scams and pension advice with Gerry Farrell, Sheamus Crean on the Wim Hoff Method, the breathing technique he uses to manage anxiety, enCÓRe to perform “Considering Matthew Shepard”. All this and lots more, listen back.