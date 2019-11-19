KCLR Live: Tuesday 19th November 2019 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments & texts. Today we were live from Urlingford as part of our Shop Kilkenny initiative. We had lots of local businesses call in including:

Mick Kenny from Urlingford Community Childcare Centre joined Eimear to discuss the National Childcare Scheme & working locally.

Students & Principal of Urlingford National School who spoke about how they are doing their part to fight climate change & homelessness in Ireland.

Kay Lyng of K Kajoux jewels joined Eimear to chat about her recent award at the Kilkenny Business Awards. Kay won Craft Producer of the Year.

Kilkenny’s Person of the Year John Houlihan joined Eimear to chat about charity fundraisers he is taking part in including one for Temple Street Hospital.

