KCLR Live: Tuesday 1st December, 2020

As non essential retail reopens this morning, our reporter Shauna McHugh is out and about on the streets of Kilkenny.

Angela Byrne, owner of Celtic House B&B, tells us about winning the American Eagle Book award for her book “Not Forgotten”.

It’s the launch of Yulefest Kilkenny and the search is on for the most Christmassey Family out there. Paula Lawler, Yulefest Co-ordinator and Dearbhala Ledwidge, Heritage Officer with Kilkenny County Council are in studio to tell us about all the amazing things in store.

Gerry Farrell of Castleview Financial Services chats about businesses reopening and savings flooding into the economy.

Peter Roberts of Padmore and Barnes tells us about reopening today.

Our “”Enough is Enough” – Stop Domestic Abuse Campaign continues. This morning we chat with Lisa Morris of Amber Women’s Refuge and family therapist, Mary Ronayne about families in recovery.

Philip Harrison, tell us about his Classic Drive-in Cinema.

Chef Nevin McGuire is in his own kitchen for his Christmas food programmes this year, he tells Eimear more.