KCLR Live: Tuesday 20th August 2019 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments & texts. Some of our topics today include:

The homecoming; Eimear chats to some staff who attended the event in Nowlan Park yesterday evening.

Eimear speaks to Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor & local developer Stephen Murphy about a random act of vandalism which occured on a Carlow building site. Thousands worth of damage was done to houses which were almost ready to be handed over to the County Council.

Deputy Chief Inspector of Older Persons, Susan Cliffe, speaks to Eimear about the HIQA report on nursing homes which will be published today. She also discusses the number of nursing homes which failed to have a Garda vetting disclosure for staff.

CEO of Irish Travel Agents Association, Pat Dawson, speaks to Eimear about the possible Ryanair pilot strikes.

Tune in here & don’t miss out!