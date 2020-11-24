KCLR Live: Tuesday 24th November, 2020

Gerri Cooper, Kilkenny based Psychologist discusses eating disorders and supports available.

Helen Maher is calling on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to launch an independent inquiry into an epilepsy drug linked to birth defects which was given to Irish women in pregnancy.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services has advice on Covid supports for business.

Eoghan Corry discusses specualtion around air travel and mandatory vaccination.

Almost two years since a life changing accident, Caroline O’Toole, mum of Amira tells us about an upcoming 50k challenge in aid of Bumbulance.

Bernadette Moloney, Environmental Awareness Officer with Kilkenny County Council and Siobhan Donohoe, Ambassador for Waste Week tell us about what’s happening across Kilkenny to highlight the event.

Ed Cahill of Tully’s Bar discusses his hopes for the pub inductry.

Gemma Flood reflects on 23 years of sobriety.