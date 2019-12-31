KCLR Live : Tuesday 31st December 2019 (Part 1)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today included:

Dermot Halligan who is in Australia chatted to Eimear about the fires, Local car dealer David Buggy told us about the new laws that are trying to stop Petrol and Diesel cars from 2030, The Maher Family who recently competed in Irelands Fittest Family and lots lots more……