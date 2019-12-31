KCLR Live : Tuesday 31st December 2019 (Part 2)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today included:

Fiona Deegan from the Local Enterprose Office on the success of Careers Kilkenny, Laura Delaney from Light into Night Truck and Tractor Run, Eoghan Corry with New Years Breaks, Fran Grincell on housing costs and a new Daft Report, Cllr Willie Quinn on tonights New Years Eve Fire Works in Borris and lots lots more…..