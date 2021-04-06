KCLR Live: Tuesday 6th April 2021

On KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin

Damien English, Minister of State with responsibility for Employment Affairs, and Retail Businesses

responds to new data showing outdoor transmissions to be low and what this means for establishments able to provide outdoor dining, the re-opening of retail and the recovery of sector and new right to disconnect practices for workers

Kelsey Nolan, living with Cystic Fibrosis talks about 65 Roses Day on Friday April 9, the public is instead encouraged to support by donating online at 65RosesDay.ie

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services has some good news on mortgage rates, looks at recent CCPC warnings about pyramid schemes and answers your questions,

Peadar Maxwell, Senior Psychologist with the HSE on being single in lockdown – relationships with one’s self – self-care, self-esteem, loneliness.

Joe McKeown, Newly elected President of the INTO on government decision to implement age-based vaccine rollout.

Andrew McGuinness, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council on littering and improper waste disposal.

Alan O’Reilly, Carlow Weather has the latest on what to expect from this week’s weather.