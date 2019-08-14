KCLR Live: Wednesday 14th August 2019 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments & texts. Some of our topics today include:

Enda Fingleton from the Beef Plan Movement & farmer Tom Burke speak to Eimear about the talks that were held yesterday to resolve the issues within the beef industry.

Councillor Fintan Phelan discusses a recent fraudulent social media account which was pretending to be him. The account was informing people they had been granted funding for a community block grant. He warns people to look out for these type of accounts & to make sure they are legit before replying.

Gardaí join Eimear to appeal for public’s help on several incidents that occurred around Kilkenny & Carlow recently.

