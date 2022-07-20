KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 20th July 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Several buildings have been destroyed on the edge of London after a grass fire broke out and spread wildly out of control. Eimear chats with John Nolan of the Carlow Association in London. He tells us what happened.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness responds to Minister Patrick O’Donovan, who claimed on yesterday’s programme that his questioning of the Taoiseach’s leadership was a “slap in the face”. He tells Eimear he is interested in running in Europe, but his focus right now is here.

Garda Andy Neill joins Eimear for this week’s Community Assist.

The AIB ATM will be removed from the street when the bank becomes cashless. This means there is no cash machine on the street in Tullow Town. Tullow business owners react to this decision.

The Kilkenny Rubiks King Jack Corr takes a visit to the KCLR studio with his mam Ethel. Jack has an incredible talent for solving Rubik’s cubes. He is entering a Rubik’s Cube competition. We hear all about it.

KCLR’s Aisling Kelly is a newlywed. She joins Noelle Cody to talk about wedding do’s and don’ts.