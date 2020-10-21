KCLR Live: Wednesday 21 October 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Joe Ryan, a Gowran man living in China talks about normal life there and coping with the passing of his father earlier this year, former senior Kilkenny hurler Lester Ryan.

Dr Tadhg Crowley chats about contact tracing and the Covid vaccine, as well as flu vaccines.

Garda Lisa Mullins explains the Covid checkpoints in the Community Assist feature.

Cllr Joe Lyons gives an update on the one-way system in Callan.

Part Two:

Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Fein TD for Carlow Kilkenny talks about the Mother and Baby Homes bill and also the new report into the cost of providing childcare.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO Carlow Chamber joins Kilkenny Chamber CEO John Hurley to discuss business supports.

Khan Kiely, Khan’s Bookstore in Kilkenny has some good book suggestions for lockdown reading.

Taxi-driver Derek Devoy is on a weight-loss mission.