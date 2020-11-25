KCLR Live: Wednesday 25th November, 2020

All your local stories from across Kilkenny and Carlow including:

Controversy surrounding the Presentation Secondary School in Carlow.

Minister Malcom Noonan on lifting restrictions, Greyhound Racing and a damning report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Marion Acerman of McDonagh Junction on a reindeer which is gone MIA at the centre.

Community Assist with Garda Niamh Doran,

Our “Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Abuse” begins today with Mairead Maddock, Children and Young People Services Committee Coordinator for Carlow and Kilkenny and Dr. Regina Kelly outlining the campaign and why a multidisciplinary approach is vital.

CF Pharma tell us about helping local businesses access free sanitisation products.

Padraig Briody, Business Advisor is helping local businesses get Brexit ready.

Brian Seery of Seery’s Bakery tells us they are as ready for Brexit as they can be.

Alan O’Reilly has an update on the weather.