KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 28 April, 2021

On KCLR LIVE with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Following on from yesterday’s revelations on KCLR Live that Bagenalstown women were paid £25 for marrying a man from outside the parish, we hear from Eileen Darcy who was refused the grant.

We hear from INTO President Joe McKeown, Education Equality campaigner Paddy Monaghan and Atheist Ireland’s Jane Donnelly on the Flourish sex education programme developed by the Irish Bishop’s Conference,

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor expresses disappointment at the rejection of a proposed merger between Waterford IT and Carlow IT.

Garda Mick Whelan has the latest on an incident on Burrin Road in Carlow town, theft and criminal damage across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Edel Hackett, Communications & Advocacy Manager with Safe Ireland looks at what we’ve learnt emerging from Covid-19 and how we can transform our response to coercive control and domestic violence.

