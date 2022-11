KCLR Live:

Eimear and the team were out and about at the WeDo Workspace at Abbey Street in Kilkenny City. Formerly called the Abbey Business Centre, the workspace got some investments and upgrade works in 2022. The space has been modernised and is now a vibrant, modern workspace for early-stage businesses and remote workers. We also chatted with a few businesses that are based in the building. We also learn some of the supports available for small businesses. Visit www.wedoworkspaces.ie.