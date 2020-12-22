KCLR Lunch Toy Drive continues across Carlow & Kilkenny

The second run of the John Keane KCLR Lunch Toy Drive kicks off this morning.

Team KCLR is out in force this week collecting donations of gifts from people across the two counties for the children who will spend Christmas at the Paediatric Unit at St Luke’s Hospital.

Yesterday, our crew stopped off in Callan where John Keane says there was “A massive turn out, thank you to everybody in Callan, we were getting bags of toys, individual toys and lots of people coming along to us and Coláiste Éamann Rís dropped off a bag and a donation that we’re going to pass on to St Luke’s Paediatric Unit, so a great start”.

Today the drive starts in North Kilkenny in Urlingford at around a quarter to ten, going from there across North Kilkenny to Carlow with updates on-air across KCLR Breakfast, KCLR Live & KCLR Lunch.

On Wednesday then it begins in Piltown at a quarter to ten working across South Kilkenny, before hitting Studio One Barbers at the Loughboy Shopping Centre in Kilkenny.

Those dropping off items are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines.