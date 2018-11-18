KCLR named 2018 Service Provider of the Year at Kilkenny Business Awards

The annual Kilkenny Business Awards, organised by Kilkenny Chamber, were held at Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday night.

With over 500 in attendance for the black tie gala event, businesses from all walks of life were represented.

KCLR was named overall Service Provider of the Year on a night that also saw recognition for Cartoon Saloon’s Nora Twomey (Presidents Award) and jeweller Rudolf Heltzel (lifetime achievement award).

Hughes Farming were named the overall business of the year.

“We’re delighted to scoop the Service Provider of the Year at the Business Awards”, said John Purcell, chief executive of KCLR following the announcement.

“We’re on air 24/7, 365 days of the year providing all sorts of services to the business community, the public in general, to state and voluntary organisations and it’s really good to be recognised.”

“We know people value our service, we’ve a huge listenership, but to be recognised by the business community is really special.”

Other winners on the night included Beotonics, CDS Architectural Metalwork, Smithwick’s Experience and Ballykeeffe Distillery.

The night’s chosen charity partner was the city-based Good Shepherd Centre with close to €5,000 raised through additional donations on the night.

One of the big messages of the night was in urging local businesses and those around the county to shop local and get behind the #shopkilkenny initiative for small businesses.

See the full list of winners below.

2018 Kilkenny Business Awards Winners

Agri Business: Hughes Farming

Hughes Farming Social Enterprise: Castlecomer Discovery Park

Castlecomer Discovery Park Craft Producer: Yvonne Ross

Yvonne Ross Information & Communications Technology: Square Root Solutions

Square Root Solutions Excellence in Hospitality: Paris Texas

Paris Texas Emerging New Business: Roche Injury Clinic

Roche Injury Clinic Employee of the Year: Eileen Murphy, Apple Tree Montessori

Eileen Murphy, Apple Tree Montessori Employer of the Year: CDS Architectural Metalwork

CDS Architectural Metalwork Environmental Award: Ballykeeffe Distillery

Ballykeeffe Distillery Family Business of the Year: Farm & Industrial Supplies

Farm & Industrial Supplies Customer Service Excellence: Smithwick’s Experience

Smithwick’s Experience Exporter of the Year: Beotanics

Beotanics Food & Drink Producer of the Year: Ballykeeffe Distillery

Ballykeeffe Distillery Culture/Heritage Tourism Award: Smithwick’s Experience

Smithwick’s Experience Innovation in Business: Dairy Geyser

Dairy Geyser Investment in Skills & Development of Staff: CDS Architectural Metalwork

CDS Architectural Metalwork Retailer of the Year: Belle Femme

Belle Femme Service Provider of the Year: KCLR

KCLR Small Business of the Year: McCullagh Lupton Quinn

McCullagh Lupton Quinn Presidents Award: Nora Twomey, Cartoon Saloon

Nora Twomey, Cartoon Saloon Lifetime Achievement Award: Rudolf Heltzel

Rudolf Heltzel Business of the Year: Hughes Farming

Hear interviews with the winners and more in attendance on Monday’s KCLR Live.