As we head for International Pride Month in June, KCLR’s today launching it’s channels set to educate, inform, celebrate and raise awareness of LGBTQI+ issues.

Funded by Comisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee, there’ll be a 30-day series of features on air and on our new pop-up station at KCLRpride.com, a 24/7 service which also aims to encourage inclusion and tolerance.

Details will be unveiled on The KCLR Daily later before the official airing on Saturday.

But you can expect debate, music mixes and personal stories.